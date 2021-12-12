As star shows off new light fixtures at Delaware mansion, teen mom Kailyn Lowry is slammed as’TACKY.’

As the star shows off new light fixtures at the Delaware mansion, teen mom Kailyn Lowry is slammed as ‘TACKY.’

Kailyn Lowry, star of TEEN Mom 2, was slammed for being “TACKY” while showing off light fixtures at her Delaware mansion.

The 29-year-old is renovating her dream home.

On Sunday, Kailyn used her Instagram Stories to show off a few different light fixtures she installed in her home.

A gold rod suspended from the ceiling with various-sized circular light fixtures was one of the new additions to the Delaware home.

The Teen Mom 2 star included a poll with the post, asking if fans “love” or “hate” the piece.

In a subsequent slide, Kailyn demonstrated the light fixture from various angles and declared herself “obsessed.”

Similar gold rods were used in another light fixture, but it was hung horizontally with circular bulbs protruding in various directions.

Gold rods protruded vertically from the final light fixture she showed off.

Fans rushed to Reddit to criticize Kailyn’s purchases, even though the MTV star seemed pleased with her purchases.

One person labeled the thread “Kails light fixtures for her new house” alongside photos of the light fixtures.

It’s so cheesy.”

“Oh wow I hate this thanks,” one fan added.

“Everything she chooses is trendy and cheap-looking,” wrote another.

The gold kitchen backsplash was particularly repulsive to me.

In a few years, good luck selling this house.

It’ll be gaudy and out-of-style.”

“THE GOLD BRASS PHASE NEEDS TO GO AWAY FOREVER,” said a third. “I’m sick of going to Homegoods and Marshall’s and seeing it’s the only thing I see there.”

“It’s all so bad,” said yet another critic.

Kail believes she lives in LA and has no sense of taste.

I’m looking forward to putting all of these Pinterest influencer pieces together.”

“All of those light fixtures look terrible with the floor she chose,” one person added, while another said the light fixtures “won’t age well.”

If they were ever in style, these are going to go out of style quickly.

They appear to be 1970s leftover lights.”

As she continues to build her dream home for herself and her sons, Kailyn has kept Teen Mom 2 fans up to date.

She has three children with ex-husband Javi Marroquin: Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

On Thursday, the MTV star took to Instagram to share an update on the house, filming brand new gray wooden panels and gushing that the “flooring is going in.”

She raised the camera to show off the newly installed closets and white walls.

Kailyn then took a step back and snapped…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.