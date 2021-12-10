As stars win a night at the pub, I’m A Celebrity fans have a common gripe about the show’s trivia quiz.

As stars win a night at the pub, I’m A Celebrity fans all have the same gripe about the show’s trivia quiz.

The trivia on Thursday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity drew a lot of praise from viewers.

The remaining campmates were given questions to answer on various subjects, but they had to spell out the answer by picking out letters to write on a board.

The challenge wasn’t easy, and the stars had to pick the letters out of boxes full of bugs, as is customary on I’m A Celeb.

The celebrities worked together to answer questions about English, History, and Geography.

Before being evicted from the castle, Frankie Bridge collaborated with former footballer David Ginola, and ousted producer Naughty Boy was also present.

They answered questions like how to finish the famous ‘to be or not to be’ line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and what ‘huevos fritos’ means in English.

The celebrities aced the trivia and won a night at The Castle Inn, where they shared pizza, chips, and karaoke.

The challenge, however, did not impress viewers at home, who claimed it was too simple.

“That trial was far too easy,” one Twitter user complained.

“These celebrities have had it so easy this year!” said another.

“Pizza and Chips! These celebs are having it way too easy! Especially after the 3 days out of camp!” wrote a third.

The information comes as ITV has extended tonight’s episode to an hour and a half to accommodate all of the drama.

The show has increased its run time from 60 to 80 minutes after fans complained that it was ending too soon.

The show will cover the events leading up to Naughty Boy’s shocking departure from camp, as well as the consequences of his departure.

Matty Lee is the bookies’ favorite to be booted out of camp on Thursday night.

There’s also a Castle Coin Challenge and another trial to enjoy.

Along with Britain’s Got Talent and Love Island, I’m A Celeb is one of ITV’s most profitable shows, resulting in a slew of advertisements.

