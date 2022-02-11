As Super Bowl LVI’s Official DJ, Zedd wants to ‘Crank Up the Volume’ (Exclusive).

Zedd is Super Bowl-ready!

The 32-year-old artist is the official pre-game DJ during Super Bowl LVI player warmups. It’s a huge accomplishment for the Russian-born producer, who admits to having “no idea” what the Super Bowl was before moving to the United States.

“Then I realized living here, it’s pretty much the biggest thing there is,” Zedd tells ET’s Kevin Frazier, just days before the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I started watching it for the performances because I had no idea what football was about, but I was blown away by how much effort the artists put into the halftime show.”

Zedd says it was “incredible to see it live” after attending a couple of Super Bowls, but he never imagined himself as a part of such a historic American event.

“And to be able to perform it myself… at the Super Bowl, [it]was definitely not something I thought I would ever get to do,” he says before going into detail about how he got the job.

“I got a missed call from my team and a lot of text messages, which usually means something’s up — hopefully something good! And then I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, I gotta call back!’ I found out it’s happening, and I didn’t want to be too happy until I knew it was happening, because sometimes things happen and then they don’t.”

But, yeah, this one is going to happen, so I’m pretty pumped!”

Zedd (@zedd) retweeted this.

He says he hasn’t made the set list yet, but he has “a rough idea of what I wanna do.” “There’s definitely a possibility that I’ll mix in some of the songs that will definitely make some of the players take their headphones off,” he teases.

“I think I’ll have to turn up the volume a notch.”

My plan is to play a lot of classics, a lot of my new songs, and possibly something that hasn’t been released yet.”

He’ll also perform “You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free,” his new song with Disclosure.

“Apart from that, nothing.”

