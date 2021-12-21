As the 5th anniversary of George Michael’s death approaches, a bitter feud over his £97 million estate still casts a shadow over the singer.

As the 5th anniversary of George Michael’s death approaches, a bitter feud over his £97 million estate continues to cast a shadow over the singer.

It took five years for George Michael to get a gravestone, but with ongoing disputes over the singer’s estate, it could be much longer before he is finally laid to rest.

The star of Careless Whisper died on Christmas Day, 2016, at the age of 53, leaving his £97 million fortune in limbo and a planned film about his troubled life on hold.

The Sun reported last week that George’s grave in Highgate Cemetery, near his London home, has only recently received a headstone.

While the small slab of marble brings some closure to his previously unmarked grave, it is by no means the end of the consequences of his untimely death.

Ex-lovers, such as his troubled, drug-abusing boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, continue to bug him for money, and his closest relatives are at odds over how to best manage his memory.

“It’s been five years since George was laid to rest, but things are still not quite settled,” one insider said.

Even after all of this time, there are still attempts to obtain his funds.

“Fadi is still a nightmare — he’s always giving me headaches — and the family has fought over the details a lot.”

George’s estate is, simply put, as complicated as it has always been.”

Following a lengthy legal battle, George’s sister Yioda agreed to pay another ex-lover, Texan former air steward Kenny Goss, £15,000 a month in an out-of-court settlement in May of this year.

She and George’s other sister, Melanie, had previously resisted his attempts to seize any of George’s wealth.

Before their split in 2011, Kenny had been married to the former Wham! singer for 13 years.

A former partner can file a claim against the deceased’s estate under the Inheritance Act 1975 if they believe they were left without reasonable financial support.

“We just had such a great, sweet relationship,” Kenny said of George.

He was the love of my life in every sense of the word.

And I believe I was his true love.”

George’s legal team claimed that when he signed the will in 2013, he was not in his right mind.

His life was undoubtedly in shambles at the time due to a drug and alcohol addiction.

Four months after signing his last will and testament, he miraculously survived a car accident on the M1.

Whatever his mental state, George had set aside significant sums for charitable causes, including donating a £1.7 million piano that had once belonged to John Lennon.

It will be… securing the monthly sum.

