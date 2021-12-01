As the actresses reflect on Euphoria Season 2, Zendaya reveals her “Big Sister” bond with Hunter Schafer.

Hunter Schafer, the breakout star of Euphoria, talks about bonding with co-star Zendaya and why she’s putting “boundaries” in place for the second season.

Hunter Schafer’s portrayal of Jules on HBO’s hit show Euphoria not only made her a star, but it also forged a special friendship between the two.

The two delivered powerful performances that took a deep and dark look at life for a group of high school students as they dealt with drugs, sex, and violence, alongside Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue.

As Zendaya reveals in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in the December/January issue, the dramatic project proved to be a unique bonding experience for the actresses.

“Knowing that she was so young and so much of this was new to her, my thing was being as much of a big sister as I could… What we do for a living is important, but the friendship we share is more important,” the Dune actress said when asked about her first meeting with Schafer.

“There’s a lot of me in Jules,” Schafer says of how life imitates the show’s art.

I believe that blurred lines between an actor and a character result in a more complex character.”

“I’m still forming that process and also setting boundaries, which I didn’t have in season one,” Schafer said of Jules’ gender transition.

“I transitioned in early high school, and her transition might have been a little bit earlier than mine,” Schafer previously said in a 2019 interview with The New York Times, “but transitioning while you’re in public school is a pretty intense experience, so I knew I could bring that to her.”

On HBO in January, Season 2 of Euphoria will premiere.

a.

As the actresses reflect on Season 2 of Euphoria, Zendaya reveals her “Big Sister” bond with Hunter Schafer.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Zendaya Reveals “Big Sister” Bond With Hunter Schafer as Actresses Reflect on Euphoria Season 2