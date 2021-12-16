As the Covid outbreak halts production, RHOBH’s Kathy Hilton has’signed on to return for season 12 after demanding a salary bump.’

Following an impressive new deal with the show, KATHY Hilton will return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season as a “friend of the cast.”

According to ET, the 62-year-old will return to the Bravo series just days after taking a pre-planned break from filming over the holidays.

Sources close to the production said last month that Paris and Nicky Hilton’s mother was waiting for more money from Bravo before filming.

For several weeks, the cameras have been rolling for the new season, but Kathy has been absent.

Kathy, who was a cast member last season, was offered a contract to film, but she didn’t sign it because the money wasn’t enough, according to TMZ at the time.

Kathy’s contract stated that she would remain a “friend of the cast.”

Kathy’s sister Kyle, 52, who works on the show full-time, remained tight-lipped about Kathy’s absence.

When asked about Kathy’s return to the Bravo show, Kyle said she had been too preoccupied with Paris’ wedding planning.

Kathy was holding out for more money, according to a source who spoke to TMZ.

RHOBH’s production was reportedly halted after co-stars Lisa Rinna, 57, Erika Jayne, 50, and Garcelle Beauvais, 55, were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to TMZ, the Real Housewives co-stars and a crew member have all tested positive.

According to reports, the Bravo show’s producers have decided to halt all filming.

Because everyone involved was reportedly vaccinated, the symptoms were said to be mild.

According to reports, the reality show will go on hiatus for a while.

The hiatus is expected to last at least a few weeks, according to sources close to the show.

Once filming resumes, the cast and crew are expected to be put to the test several times.

RHOBH has previously halted production due to the pandemic.

In the year 2020, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley were said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cast and crew of RHOBH were informed in November that someone had tested positive for coronavirus, causing production to be halted indefinitely.

“RHOBH was shut down due to COVID,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Everyone assumes it was a crew member who tested positive, and the ladies and production were notified this morning.”

“They shot yesterday,” the source continued.

“We’ve been told to quarantine for 14 days and that’s all we’ve been told so far.”

“They don’t know when they’ll resume operations.”

