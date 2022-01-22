As the Dior dupe sells out everywhere, beauty fans scramble to find Revolution rose lip oil.

As the Dior dupe sells out everywhere, beauty fans desperately seek out Revolution rose lip oil.

BEAUTY fans have been clamoring to get their hands on Revolution’s Rose lip oil, which was recently revealed to be a near-perfect dupe for Dior’s Lip Glow oil.

While Dior’s version of the oil costs £29.50 and comes in a variety of colors, Revolution’s version is only £7.

“Ladies, don’t wait for the Dior lip oil to restock, run to Revolution,” MG said in a TikTok video.

She then demonstrated how to use Revolution oil, describing it as a “literal dupe.”

People raved about the product in the video’s comments section, revealing that they’d been trying to get their hands on one for a long time.

“AAAHHH it looks really nice,” one user wrote, adding, “I need this!”

Someone else said, “Omg, if anyone finds it in stock, please let me know.”

Another beauty fan complained, “It’s out of stock everywhere.”

The only drawback to Revolution’s oil is that it is currently only available in one color: Rosy.

However, this was insufficient to prevent people from purchasing it.

“Applies nicely, have a nice finish couldn’t really tell if it has a smell to it,” one woman wrote on Revolution’s website.

“A good budget-friendly alternative to the more expensive lip oil.”

“This lip oil is the best I’ve ever bought,” another raved. “The taste is a hint of rose and it smells amazing. I couldn’t recommend it enough.”

