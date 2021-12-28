As the Duchess of Argyll, Claire Foy sizzles in the raunchy sex scenes of A Very British Scandal.

Claire Foy shines in the raunchy sex scenes of A Very British Scandal as the Duchess of Argyll, who performs the act that leads to her downfall.

The shocking sex act that led to the Duchess of Argyll’s demise – and earned her the moniker “the dirty Duchess” – was revealed tonight on A Very British Scandal.

Viewers learned that the Duchess Margaret, played by Claire Foy of The Crown, had strayed from her oppressive husband in 1963, based on a true story.

During their bitter divorce battle, her husband, Duke Ian Douglas Campbell (Paul Bettany), accused her of cheating on him after discovering a Polaroid in her desk showing her performing sexual acts on an unidentified man.

Her lover’s identity was never revealed, and he earned the moniker “headless man” as a result.

Claire reenacting the affair through a montage of steamy moments between Margaret and her unidentified lover in episode two of the raunchy drama.

She is seen entering her bathroom dressed in black lingerie and a string of pearls, handing a naked man the camera as she lowers herself down his body.

Margaret later receives an envelope containing the explicit images and opens it.

People at home were also curious about who’s bare bottom appeared in the scenes.

“Actually, I’d like to know whose botty was in the Polaroid scene,” one joked.

“I thought she was quite sassy.”

“Is there anyone more beautiful than Claire Foy? Asking for a mate (hashtag)AVeryBritishScandal Sen bloody sational x,” another added.

“Claire Foy makes me want to dye my hair back to brunette and wear my red lippy every single day,” a third said.

Foy revealed that filming sex scenes makes her uncomfortable on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

“It’s a really difficult line to walk because you do feel exploited as a woman when you have to perform fake sex on screen,” she said.

“It’s impossible not to feel exploited.

It’s the bleakest thing you can do.

“You’re aware of your vulnerability.

Everyone can try to persuade you not to feel that way, but it’s the unfortunate reality.”

The divorce story made headlines all over the world.

It was the first time in UK history that a woman had been publicly shamed.

Ian married an American heiress five weeks after their divorce.

Margaret was always associated with the Polaroid photograph, but she never revealed the man’s identity or the meaning of the letter ‘v’ in her diary.

