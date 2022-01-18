As the exact date is confirmed, inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding.

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée, will wear a “fairytale” Valentino gown to her wedding, eschewing Victoria Beckham’s own designer line.

And, unlike Posh and Becks’ own wedding, which was famously sponsored by OK! magazine, the star-studded affair on April 9 is set to be covered by fashion bible Vogue.

Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, who are both aspiring chefs, will serve as Best Men, while Nicola’s ice hockey-playing brother Brad will serve as Chief Bridesmaid.

The wedding will take place on Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s sprawling Florida estate.

Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Gordon and Tana Ramsay are among the guests.

However, Brooklyn’s godfather, Elton John, will be on the road.

“Understandably, Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect,” a source said last night.

“While money is obviously not an issue, they still want the day to be a celebration of love rather than wealth.

“Vogue’s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has courted the couple extensively, and it appears that they will be granted exclusive rights to the wedding.”

“Idris Elba’s wedding was beautifully shot by Vogue, and it’ll be something like this — very tasteful.”

“Nicola flew to Rome with her stylist for wedding dress fittings, and she chose two fairytale Valentino gowns,” the source continued.

“Nicola Beckham’s engagement gown was designed by Victoria Beckham, who is enthusiastic about the decision.

In the evening do, a VB number is likely to appear.

“Nicola has chosen her brother Brad to serve as Chief Bridesmaid, the poor sod, but she’s determined not to follow tradition.

“The happy couple will plan their wedding in their own unique style.”

Posh, 47, was rumored to be designing Nicola’s dress for Transformers: Age of Extinction, and had even drew up some sketches.

She was widely praised after Meghan Markle wore one of her signature gowns on Christmas Day in 2018. She designed her best friend Eva Longoria’s wedding gown in 2016, and she was widely praised after Meghan Markle wore one of her signature gowns in 2018.

It was sold out in a matter of days.

At the wedding venue, there will be plenty of space.

Nelson, a 79-year-old businessman, owns a £76 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach with 27 bedrooms.

Former England captain Becks, 46, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and is expected to say a few words in tribute to his son, whom he affectionately refers to as Buster.

Annie Leibovitz, a Vogue favorite, could very well be tasked with taking the wedding photos, which Brooklyn, a keen photographer, will be watching with interest.

There will be two private security firms, one for each family…

