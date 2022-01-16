As the fan-favorite Tyler Baltierra turns 30 years old, see his transformation from a teen to a ripped father of four.

As the fan favorite turns 30, see Tyler Baltierra’s transformation from a teen to a ripped father of four.

TYLER Baltierra turns 30 this year, and the actor has come a long way from the scared teen he first appeared as on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

He’s started going to the gym since joining the show, and he and wife Catelynn Lowell have welcomed three more children.

Tyler’s birthday was celebrated on Wednesday, and Catelynn posted a sweet Instagram post to commemorate the occasion.

She shared photos of the couple throughout the years, starting with one from when they first started dating in 2006.

“Screaming HAPPY DIRTY 30 to my lover and best friend @tylerbaltierramtv,” the mother of four wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Having you in our lives is such a blessing.”

“You look DAMN good at 30.”

Tyler and his daughters Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya were featured in Catelynn’s post, which included photos of her and Tyler.

Tyler has undoubtedly changed a lot since his first appearance on MTV.

In addition to getting married, getting tattoos, and welcoming three more children, the reality star has changed his style and started working out hard in the gym.

Tyler frequently posts progress photos for his fans to enjoy, so here’s a look at his transformation over the years.

Tyler debuted on MTV in 2009.

He and Catelynn had been together for nearly three years and were expecting their first child at the time.

Because they weren’t quite ready to be parents, the couple decided that adoption was the best option for them at the time.

Their adoption journey has been well documented on the MTV show, though Carly, the daughter they adopted all those years ago, is not allowed to appear on Teen Mom by her parents.

Tyler was a slim, young teen with spiky brown hair when he first appeared on the show.

Tyler joined Instagram a few years after MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom premiered.

He began documenting his gym journey in 2014, posting a topless photo of his sculpted chest and growing biceps on Instagram.

He used the hashtag “MorningWorkout” as well as others to caption the photo.

Tyler documented his own transformation in 2015.

He shared a side-by-side photo of himself in ninth grade and a selfie taken the same year.

“Me in 9th grade, a year before Carly was born, and now!” he captioned the picture, adding the hashtag “(hashtag)FlashbackFriday.”

Tyler’s hair was short and close to his head in the school photo.

He had a string necklace around his neck and earrings in both ears.

His hair was styled high atop his head in the then-current selfie.

He still wore two earrings, but they were…

