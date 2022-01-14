As the feud continues, Britney Spears refers to Jamie Lynn as a “scum person.”

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s younger sister, accused her of once locking them in a room with a knife. Britney Spears retaliated.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been the target of Britney Spears’ wrath.

On Friday, Jan. 10, the 40-year-old singer of “Toxic” slammed her younger sister.

After the 30-year-old Zoey 101 star appeared on ABC News to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, on February 14,

Jamie Lynn explained on air why she included a claim that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together because she was “scared” and the experience spoke to her “own panic attacks.”

Britney responded to the allegation with a statement on Twitter, saying Jamie Lynn “stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”

“I’ve never seen you with a knife, nor would I ever consider doing so!!!” she wrote.

“The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest piece of squash I’d ever seen in my life, and it was way too big for me to cut… So please, please, please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!”

“Now and only now,” Britney continued, “I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

“I’m actually perplexed as to why you made that up because it’s so unlike you!!!!”

“Congrats on introducing your older sister [to]the concept of getting LOW… LOWER… LOWEST… because you win on that one, babe!!!!” she added sarcastically.

Since Jamie Lynn’s interview aired on January, the pop star and her sibling have been engaged in a public verbal battle.

Jamie Lynn spoke candidly with Juju Chang about her family’s “complicated dynamics” and how she “didn’t understand what was going on” when Britney was placed in conservatorship over 13 years ago.

Jamie Lynn, who was pregnant with her eldest daughter Maddie at the time, said, “First off, I don’t understand—when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old—I was about to have a baby.”

“I was preoccupied with the fact that I was a 17-year-old expecting a child.”

I get it…

