As the Full House star reveals her engagement, we take a look at Jodie Sweetin’s rocky road to love after a meth addiction and three divorces.

Jodie Sweetin’s rocky road to love after three divorces and a meth addiction is revealed as the Full House star announces her engagement.

Jodie Sweetin, who starred in FULL House, has been engaged to Mescal Wasilewski since Monday.

The 39-year-old has a long history of drug addiction and has been in and out of relationships, including three previous marriages.

Jodie announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Mescal on Monday night, just one week after the death of her friend and former co-star Bob Saget.

Jodie battled drugs and previous romantic relationships before falling in love with her new fiance.

After her time on Full House ended, the actress, who is now sober, began drinking.

She recalled drinking “two bottles of wine” at the wedding of co-star Candace Cameron Bure when she was 14 years old.

In her 2009 memoir, unSweetined, Jodie wrote, “That first drink gave me the self-confidence I had been searching for my whole life.”

“However, that established a pattern for the type of drinking I would do.”

Drugs like meth and ecstasy were added to the mix, and her downward spiral only got worse from there.

She spent the next decade of her life in and out of rehab, mostly in her teens and early twenties.

In high school, she preferred ecstasy, but once she entered college, cocaine became her preferred drug.

Jodie tried meth for the first time a few years after marrying her first husband, police officer Shaun Golguin, in 2002, when she was 20 years old.

She said she was hooked after a few months and did it on a regular basis.

She was high on meth so often during the 2004 daytime premiere of co-star Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s film New York Minute, she recalled.

“Everything revolved around my addiction,” she said in 2008 to People magazine.

I’d wake up on a typical day feeling terrible because I hadn’t done anything.

“You’re either trying to get it, doing it, or trying to figure out when you’ll get it next.”

You’re not even aware of how quickly it’s taken over.”

Even though she lost a lot of weight during this time – going from 130 to 100 pounds – no one knew why until she ended up in the hospital in 2005 due to excessive partying.

Jodie decided to tell her loved ones she had a problem and sought treatment at an in-patient treatment center and later a sober-living facility.

All of this, according to the actress, caused major “trust issues” with her husband Shaun, and the two divorced.

During her time working in 2007, she…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.