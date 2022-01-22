As the HBO show Euphoria begins its second season, see how much the stars are worth.

The rich list for HBO’s Euphoria has been revealed – see how much the stars are worth as the show enters its second season.

Even though it is only in its second season, EUPHORIA has quickly become one of the most popular shows on television.

Apart from Zendaya, the rest of the cast quickly rose to prominence as troubled adolescent characters.

As a result, it’s no surprise that many brands have hired them to represent their products, and they’ve amassed a sizable fortune.

As Season 2 begins, here’s how much each Euphoria cast member is worth:

15 million dollars in net worth

Zendaya, who rose to fame as a result of her many roles on Disney Channel, is ranked first.

She’s since gone on to play a variety of roles, including drug addict Rue, adoring love interest MJ Jones, and Marie in Netflix’s Malcolm and Marie.

That doesn’t include her work as a model, fashion icon, singer, or dancer.

(dollar)5 million in net worth

Alexa Demie became an icon for her role as Maddy Perez, making her one of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars.

While Maddy’s mesmerizing and unique beauty looks have been praised on the show, many people are unaware that Alexa occasionally applies her own character’s makeup, working with the makeup team to perfect Maddy’s iconic looks.

She also gets to choose her own wardrobe because she knows Maddie better than the producers and directors.

4 million dollars in net worth

Sydney has always been in front of the camera, but it wasn’t until her role in Euphoria that she became a sought-after performer.

Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Criminal Minds had all featured the blonde beauty previously.

In fact, she has been cast in a number of Netflix films that promise to propel her to the top of the industry.

2 million dollars in net worth

Barbie began her career after sending her photograph to American Apparel.

They signed her to model for them, as well as ASOS, Misguided, and Adidas.

But it was her role as Kat Hernandez that propelled her to the top.

She was also named one of the Thirty Most Influential Teens by the New York Times in 2016.

1 million dollars in net worth

Jacob first appeared on television when he co-starred with Joey King in the film The Kissing Booth.

However, as bad boy Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, he has cemented his reputation as a Hollywood heartthrob.

1 million dollars in net worth

Hunter had a career as a model for Dior and Marc Jacobs before her role as Jules in Euphoria, which she has since expanded.

Hunter has also become a transgender rights activist and is well on his way to becoming successful.

