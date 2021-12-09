As the number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom continues to rise, new travel rules have been implemented in Spain.

As the number of Omicron cases in the UK continues to rise, new travel rules have been implemented in Spain.

People traveling between Spain and the United Kingdom will face new COVID measures, with holidaymakers fearing that flights to the popular winter sun destination will be canceled as a result.

As cases of the new variant continue to rise, Spain has announced new COVID measures for travelers from the UK.

According to BerkshireLive, the UK has changed its rules for tourists visiting Spain, and those traveling between the two countries will face additional travel restrictions.

Cases of Omicron have also been discovered in Spain, with cases discovered last week in Madrid and Catalonia.

Following the first incident, the Spanish Ministry of Health imposed a 10-day quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has also advised that the number of people at social gatherings be kept to a minimum.

Travelers departing from the United Kingdom are advised to keep checking for the most up-to-date information before embarking on their journey.

Travel to Spain is still possible for Britons because the UK is not on the Spanish government’s list of risk countries.

The Spanish government, on the other hand, updates its list every seven days, so travelers should check the website for the most up-to-date information.

When traveling to Spain from the United Kingdom, you must present a certificate or document certifying that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The country has also tightened the restrictions on passengers, who must now prove they have received two doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, December 1.

If you’re coming from a third country like Australia, Canada, Argentina, or China, you’ll also need to show proof that you took a Covid test or an antigen test within 72 hours of arriving in Spain.

You may also show a medical certificate stating that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the six months leading up to your trip.

If you’re traveling to Spain by land, you don’t have to fill out any paperwork right now.

Before traveling to England from abroad, all people aged 12 and up must take a PCR or lateral flow test (LFD) starting at 4 a.m. on December 7.

The test must be completed within two days of their arrival in England.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.