As the ‘Queen cuts him off,’ Prince William and Charles are ‘absolutely furious’ with Andrew over the sex case legal bills’mess.’

The ‘Queen cuts him off’ and Prince William and Charles are ‘absolutely furious’ with Andrew over the sex case legal bills’mess.’

According to reports today, Prince William and Prince Charles are “absolutely furious” with Prince Andrew over his mounting legal bills.

The Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge are reportedly enraged by reports that the Queen may be asked to pay her son’s fees, despite the fact that some sources have already stated that she will not.

Andrew is on pins and needles, waiting for a judge to rule on whether his rape accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil lawsuit will be dismissed.

Meanwhile, it’s thought he’ll have to raise money to pay for the ongoing legal battle, with both Wills and Charles reportedly insisting on the Queen not bailing him out.

“They both believe Andrew can sort out his own mess,” a source told the Mirror.

Prince Andrew has always been adamant in his denial of the allegations leveled against him.

If the lawsuit is successful, he will face a full civil trial in New York over allegations that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre three times when she was 17 in 2001.

Insiders say he may try to settle the lawsuit out of court if it goes to trial, with his lawyers keeping the settlement option “on the table” because a court case could have a negative impact on other senior royals.

In that case, the Duke may have to pay more than (dollar)5 million (£3.7 million) to persuade her to agree to a settlement.

“It’s crunch time for Andrew on multiple fronts,” a source told The Mirror.

“Because he is covering all of the costs himself, he needs to raise cash quickly to pay bills that are piling up by the day.”

“If there was a chance to settle, well, that’s an option, but there’s no doubt the Queen would not help him.”

Andrew recently sold his £17 million chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, and plans to use the proceeds to help fund his legal case.

The duke is said to be optimistic that the paperwork will be completed soon and that he will be able to use the funds to fund his sex abuse case.

“A buyer has been found and a price has been agreed,” a source close to the transaction said.

“Things are moving forward.

It hasn’t been finished yet.

However, it is hoped that this will happen very soon.”

The Duke’s team is awaiting a judge’s decision on whether Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit should be dismissed entirely.

They claim Andrew is protected from legal action because of a secret 2009 agreement she made with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

