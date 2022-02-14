As the reality star models new items, fans of Teen Mom say Chelsea Houska’s ‘distressed style’ looks like ‘cheap s**t.’

Images from Chelsea’s Instagram Stories resurfaced on Reddit after she showed off her new line of hoodies.

The Teen Mom 2 posed in her “distressed hoodie” with her ripped sleeves facing the camera.

In addition, the MTV star donned her “furry beanie,” which she described as “super cute.”

She also flashed a glimpse of her silver boots while wearing a plaid jacket.

Her hoodies were “available” in “all sizes,” according to the reality star.

“Sang one before they’re all gone,” Chelsea captioned the photo.

According to Lauriebelles, the hoodie costs about (dollar)60.

The MTV mom and her 33-year-old husband, Cole DeBoer, have a four-year-old son Watson and two-year-old daughters Layne and Walker.

Chelsea and her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind have a 12-year-old daughter together.

Chelsea’s outfits did not go over well with Teen Mom fans.

“It’s just clothes that look like they’ve been worn for 20 years with all the bagginess and holes,” one critic said.

“For this look, I’ll wear my dad’s old ’90s sweater for free.”

At the very least, the tears are real and made at home.”

“This isn’t trendy right now,” said another critic.

“It looks unkept and dirty to me,” a third critic observed.

“Cheap sh** hoodies and plastic boots,” wrote a fourth person.

“Can someone explain how holes cause sweater distress? I’m completely lost!” chimed in another commenter.

This isn’t the first time the Teen Mom star has been chastised for her choices in clothing.

Chelsea shared an Instagram Story in November 2021, wearing a black and white outfit.

She was dressed in a pair of black jeans that matched her hair.

In the post, the TV star shared a link to her “oversized tee.”

“Another Lily andamp; Lottie drop coming at ya today,” Chelsea wrote.

According to the clothing website, the T-shirt cost around (dollar)32.

Users on Reddit were not pleased with the price tag when the T-shirt first surfaced.

“I think she looks good!” one Redditor said, “but people who buy her clothes deserve to be ripped off.”

“I’d wear it if it wasn’t so expensive,” another Redditor added.

It’s basically what I put on whenever I leave the house.”

“This is just getting ridiculous now,” a third user mocked.

A fourth person added their two cents:

