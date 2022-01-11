As the series’ final season approaches, fans of ‘This Is Us’ admit they’ll be a ‘Hot Mess.’

Fans of ‘This Is Us’ admit they’ll be a ‘Hot Mess’ as the series’ final season approaches.

After five seasons of laughing and crying with the Pearson family, NBC’s This Is Us will come down to the final 17 episodes of the season.

Viewers are expected to get answers to long-asked questions about the family as the season progresses.

Many fans, on the other hand, aren’t ready for the series to end.

They say they’ll be a “hot mess” when the series, which focuses on small moments in life, ends.

After 18 episodes, NBC’s This Is Us season 6 will come to a close.

The show, which premiered in January, is based on a true story.

4, depicts the Pearson family’s life.

The peacock network has chronicled their trials and tribulations, joys and sorrows for the past five years.

This sixth and final season will reportedly tie up all loose ends for viewers and provide “the completion of a lot of journeys,” according to series creator Dan Fogelman.

Throughout the winter and early spring, the series will air all of its episodes in order.

This Is Us’ final episode will air in early May 2022, according to reports.

As the series comes to an end, fans say they’ll be a “hot mess” waiting to see how the episodes progress.

Viewers expressed their heartfelt feelings about their love for both the Pearson family and the series in the comments section of the Instagram post pictured above.

“I believe many viewers will be in a state of disarray when this show concludes.”

We’ve grown as people as we’ve watched your characters’ lives unfold and followed their journey.

I believe it aids us in learning more about ourselves, the value of our families, and the importance of savoring and cherishing the small moments in life.

One follower wrote, “Thank you for teaching us and assisting us in our growth!”

“I can’t even begin to express how emotional I am right now!! Thank you, Pearsons, for being such a loving, amazing family and for making it our own! This show is FOREVER!!” wrote another fan.

“I waited to watch the premiere because I didn’t want this ending to be true,” the…

