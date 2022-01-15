As the Sex and the City actor’s sex abuse allegations rock marriage, Chris Noth’s wife takes off his wedding ring.

As the Sex and the City actor’s sex abuse allegations rock his marriage, Chris Noth’s wife removes his wedding ring.

Chris Noth’s wife has taken off her wedding ring, indicating that their ten-year marriage is coming to an end.

Tara Wilson, 39, was photographed without her wedding ring and crying in her car during a phone call yesterday.

Her husband, who starred as Mr Big in Sex And The City, has been accused of sex abuse by four women, including rape.

Tara met Noth, 67, in 2001 while working at a bar he owned in New York.

They married in 2011 after having their first child, a son, in 2008.

In February 2020, their second child was born.

Following the allegations, Noth was fired from the television show The Equaliser.

He is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

His co-stars on the rebooted SATC series And Just Like That… spoke out in support of his accusers.