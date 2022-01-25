As the star is ‘devastated’ by Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian raises concerns with her ribs visible in her gym top.

Khloe Kardashian’s ribs are visible in her gym top, causing concern as the star is ‘devastated’ by Tristan Thompson’s scandal.

Fans are concerned about KHLOE Kardashian’s ribs, which were visible while she was working out at the gym, as the reality star is still “devastated” by the Tristan Thompson love child scandal.

The NBA star previously confirmed that he and Maralee Nichols had a child.

While at work, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted two short clips to her Instagram Stories.

The first featured the TV personality on a stair climber while dressed in Adidas workout pants and pink sneakers.

“Let’s go,” she wrote over the video, adding “5:49AM” as the time she was sweating.

While still on the step machine, Khloe flaunted her tiny waist in the next story.

“It’s early,” she wrote, “but we’ll get it done.”

While Khloe has been hitting the gym, her fans have been worried about her safety, which began after she shared a series of photos on Instagram.

Khloe posed in a tight bodysuit and flaunted her blond curls while referring to herself as a “material girl” in the photos.

Some of her fans, however, were quick to comment on how “skinny” she appears, with one writing, “So thin!”

“You’re so skinny!” exclaimed another, while another added, “Khloe, you’re thinner than usual… What’s going on with you sweetheart…?”

Others speculated about Khloe’s “thinness,” saying, “It’s from Tristan’s BS.”

“It’s so sad…” said one supporter.

Tristan, 30, her baby daddy, recently announced that he is now a father of three after fitness model Maralee welcomed their child.

Tristan revealed the paternity results and apologized publicly to Khloe after a month of speculation.

“Today, paternity tests results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the athlete wrote on social media.

“I am fully accountable for my actions.”

I was looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed, both publicly and privately, throughout this ordeal.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he said to his ex.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions do not reflect how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you believe, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he said.

After Tristan’s admission, Khloe is said to have been devastated.

“Khloe is,” a source told PEOPLE.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.