As the star moves on with Pete Davidson, Kanye West’s new romance is a “desperate play” to “get under Kim Kardashian’s skin.”

KANYE West has been flaunting his new girlfriend Julia Fox in an apparent attempt to get under the skin of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is now dating Pete Davidson.

Julia announced her new relationship with Kanye West in a photoshoot released on January 7, just a few weeks after her divorce from Peter Artemiev.

Julia, 31, recently went on Instagram Live to answer questions from fans as her relationship with Kanye West, 44, heats up.

According to a source close to the couple, Kanye was only dating the Uncut Gems star in order to annoy Kim.

“It’s a desperate play for attention,” a source told Page Six.

When he picks… [Fox] to go public with, there’s no other explanation.”

Kanye is “clearly hurting,” according to the outlet, and his new relationship is a “ploy to get under ex-Kim’s skin.”

“He fights for his family’s return publicly, and then he’s linked to all these different girls,” the source continued.

It’s odd.”

The rapper has previously urged his ex-girlfriend to “come back to” him.

Kim believes Julia’s public dates are a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to the Sun.

“Kim thinks it’s hilarious Kanye went from begging her to come back to flaunting his new girl all over the city in a matter of days,” the insider said.

“She understands it’s not serious and is just Kanye’s usual shenanigans.”

“Kim believes it’s just another desperate attempt at making her envious.”

She honestly doesn’t give a damn; she’s over him at this point, so his game isn’t working.

Julia also appeared to be modeling some of Kim’s outfits.

Julia often looks like Kim’s style clone on the red carpet, wearing sheer black lace unitards with keyhole cutouts, diamond mesh skirts, and black leather trench coats.

Julia wrote in her INTERVIEW piece that she and Kanye dined at Carbone in New York City after a few Miami dates.

The restaurant is also a favorite of the rapper’s ex-wife.

Julia’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)6.5 million as of January 2022.

Kim is currently spending the first months of her 2022 in the Bahamas with her new boyfriend Pete, 28, as their relationship progresses following her high-profile divorce.

After less than seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, with whom she has four children, in early 2021.