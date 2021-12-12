As the star wishes Javi Marroquin a happy 29th birthday, teen mom Kailyn Lowry says she ‘can’t stand’ him.

As the star wishes Javi Marroquin a happy 29th birthday, teen mom Kailyn Lowry declares that she “can’t stand” him.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, appeared to throw some shade at her second baby daddy Javi Marroquin on her Instagram Story on his 29th birthday.

Kailyn and Javi, both 29, married in 2012 and have a 7-year-old football-playing son named Lincoln.

Kailyn re-posted an October Instagram photo of the reality star, Javi, and a beaming Lincoln posing on the football field with Lincoln in uniform in her Instagram Story, which made its way onto Reddit.

She wrote over the photo for the big day, “Can’t stand you but love doing football andamp; parenting andamp; football with you,” and added, “Happy birthday J!”

Kailyn has 11-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 4-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed with ex Chris Lopez, in addition to Lincoln.

Fans reacted angrily to her and Javi’s relationship’s apparent ambiguity.

One user commented, “They have one weird a** relationship.”

“I don’t know, I think they should just get back together? These two are a shambles.”

“However, if they’re coparenting successfully, that’s definitely a plus for the kids,” wrote another.

“It’s really not cute to put ‘can’t stand you’ on a million posts,” another added.

“That isn’t a good way to coparent.”

Javi and Lauren have a tumultuous relationship because he is also the father of three-year-old Eli with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Lauren and her other baby daddy Chris Lopez were previously accused of publicly calling Kailyn a “fat f**k” and a “fat piece of s**t” on her Instagram Story.

Javi then went on Instagram Live to respond to Kailyn’s claims, slamming her for bringing up “months-old” events.

In a perplexing TikTok video from September, Kailyn implied that her “cheating” ex Javi and his other baby mama, Lauren, had gotten back together.

While still engaged to Lauren, Kailyn claimed her ex tried to “f**k” her in a Wawa parking lot during a 2020 episode of the MTV show.

“When he returns to the one who stays through the cheating,” she captioned the video.

Lauren was forced to leave his Delaware home and return to her native Maine as a result of this.

Fans are wondering where they stand now, despite Kailyn’s claims that she was previously only allowed to contact Javi via email and shared her tense experiences picking up Lincoln from football.

Some have wondered if Kailyn and Javi have rekindled their romance since August, as they continue to support their son.

