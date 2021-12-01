As the trial for Josh Duggar’s child pornography begins, his aunt Deanna prays for ‘justice to be served.’

Deanna Duggar, Josh’s aunt, prays for ‘justice to be served’ as the child pornography trial of the disgraced star begins.

Josh, the former star of Counting On, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography, and his trial for the charges stemming from his arrest in April 2021 began this week.

Deanna, Josh’s father Jim Bob’s sister, expressed her feelings about the outcome of Josh’s legal battle.

“Justice will be served,” she said in an Instagram Story.

“We’re hoping for the best,” she wrote alongside a prayer hands emoji.

Deanna also posted a quote to her Instagram account that read, “We serve a just God.”

“Amen and amen,” he captioned it, “he will see to it that justice is done.”

Amy, her daughter, has also spoken out about Josh’s case, expressing her hope that he receives the “ultimate sentence.”

“Today is a heavy day,” she wrote on Tuesday morning.

This is going to be the case for the rest of the week.

It will be again next week.

“Until justice is done,” says the narrator.

“Vengeance is mine, says the Lord, and I will repay thee,” she wrote in a powerful prayer for the victims.

“Pray for the victims and for the truth to come to light.”

Pray for the judge’s final decision.”

Josh has been charged with having “the worst of the worst” images that authorities had ever seen.

In May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner said that downloads from a specific file were among the “worst of the worst” he’d ever seen.

The former reality star has been living with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who are longtime friends of his parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

On Tuesday, he was seen arriving at the courthouse with his wife Anna, holding hands as they entered.

Jim Bob, 56, claimed in court on Sunday that he couldn’t recall the details of Josh’s previous admissions that he had touched underage girls known as Jane Does 1 to 4, according to People.

Josh confessed to touching minors in the family home between 2002 and 2003, according to Jim Bob, who told police about it in 2015.

Josh admitted to the molestation in a statement on his Facebook page at the time, but he was never charged.

