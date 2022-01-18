As their feud continues, Britney Spears says she’should’ve SLAPPED’ sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne ‘across their f**king faces.’

“I should’ve slapped” her younger sister Jamie Lynn and her mother, Lynne, “across their f***ing faces,” Britney Spears claims.

Following the termination of her conservatorship, the iconic pop star has continued to feud with her family.

Britney used Instagram to vent yet again, posting a lengthy statement about her sister and mother.

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her TV shows right after Justin [Timberlake] and I broke up,” she wrote alongside a photograph of two drinks.

I was a ghost there! I had worked my entire life and didn’t know how to sit down and be served chocolate milkshakes with perfectly crushed ice and secret chunky sugar by Mamma.

“In the meantime, Jamie Lynn, who is 12 years old, spends hours watching television before relaxing on a raft in the pool.

I’m stunned because this has never happened in my life!”

“For many years, Justin’s family was all I knew,” Britney continued.

Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show now, and things were different.

‘DAMN! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show?’ I remember thinking.

