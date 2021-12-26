As they ‘film new season,’ Dr Jen Arnold, her husband Bill Klein, and their children celebrate Christmas in SUNGLASSES.

Dr. Jen Arnold, her husband Bill Klein, and their children celebrate Christmas in SUNGLASSES as they ‘film new season.’

Jen Arnold, her husband Bill Klein, and their two children wore sunglasses to celebrate Christmas after teasing that they were “filming the new season of the show.”

Jen, 47, posted a sweet photo of her family to Instagram.

The Little Couple star’s husband was wearing plastic sunglasses with a Christmas tree on the front.

Will, 12, donned Santa Claus’ red hat-shaped sunglasses.

The reality star wore an eye mask shaped like a reindeer’s head to join in the holiday festivities.

Zoey, 10, wore a red ball on her nose in the style of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

She also added a crown with Santa Claus’ faces on it.

“From our wacky family to yours!” Jen wrote.

After sharing a photo with Bill in September, the reality star mother dropped hints and teased a new season was reportedly on the way.

“Guess who’s back, back again,” Jen wrote alongside the photo.

She also used hashtags like “health” and “checkup” to label her posts.

Fans, on the other hand, interpreted the TV personality’s caption as a strong hint that the TLC series might be returning soon.

“Please tell me the show is back on Jen!” said one Little Couple fan.

“New season? Please!” a Little Couple supporter added.

“You’ve been greatly missed,” said a third Little Couple fan.

“Looking forward to a new season!” wrote a fourth participant.

However, it was speculated that the lack of a new season was due to the couple’s costly legal battle with the producers.

Jen later updated her husband’s health on social media in October.

Following his elbow surgery, Bill had been “discharged” from the hospital.

The TLC singer smiled for the camera as he posed near the window of his hospital room.

He also flaunted his arm, which was swaddled in a splint and was wrapped in a cast.

“Just like that, @reallybillklein is discharged and doing great!” Jen captioned her photo.

“In his joint, he had a large piece of his humerus floating around.

Now that everything is gone, it’s time to relax.

“I’ll be back tomorrow.”

Bill had been hospitalized for a “traumatic injury,” and the Little Couple stars had expressed their concern.

Bill had previously sustained an injury while “escaping a swarm of wasps.”

For the majority of their adult lives, Jen and her husband have struggled with health issues.

After being diagnosed with skeletal dysplasia shortly after birth, the pair underwent a total of 50 surgeries over the course of their lives.

