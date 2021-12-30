As they pose with daughter Kloie, 4, for holiday photos, teen mom Jade Cline sparks rumors that she’s back with Sean Austin.

While posing with daughter Kloie, 4, for holiday photos, teen mom Jade Cline sparks rumors that she’s back with Sean Austin.

As they posed with their daughter Kloie, four, for holiday photos, teen mom Jade Cline sparked rumors she’s back with her ex Sean Austin.

The MTV stars snuggled up next to each other again, surprising fans of the on-again, off-again couple.

Jade’s holiday photos were shared on Instagram by a Teen Mom fan account.

Jade, 24, Sean, 28, and Kloie were all photographed wearing festive colored clothing and standing next to their family dog in various poses.

Khloie stood out in a tiny red dress with a collar and large black buttons.

After the couple split up again in April of this year, fans were shocked to see Jade photographed getting close and comfortable with Sean.

“Let me know if you are shocked to see this,” the Teen Mom fan account wrote in the caption of their post.

Looks like the source who told me they were back together a while ago was correct?”

Fans hoped for a rekindling of their romance.

“I’m surprised he looks in such good shape… he looks sober,” one person wrote.

“Not going to lie, they both look really good and he looks healthy,” a second added.

“I’m happy if they’re happy.”

“They both look so good!” another fan exclaimed. “He looks healthy and definitely not on any type of hard drugs.”

A fourth individual even speculated that the couple had already married in secret.

The bottom of the holiday card was signed “The Austins,” which provided a clue to the fan.

“The Austins? Did they get married?” wondered the astute fan.

Jade broke up with Sean in April after fans claimed to have seen him on the dating app Tinder.

“Are you single?” a fan asked during an Instagram Qandamp;A, to which Jade replied, “Yasssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“Are you and Sean broken up, because I saw him on Tinder earlier?” a follower inquired.

“They can have him,” the 23-year-old replied, adding a slew of laughing face emojis.

She also removed all traces of Sean from her Instagram account, including their recent sexy photoshoot, and posted a series of cryptic tweets.

“The right decisions aren’t always easy, and it sucks but whatever,” Jade wrote, before adding, “Just know I’m doing me.”

A screenshot of what appears to be Sean’s Tinder dating profile has been shared by several fans.

The account had a photo of Jade and listed his interests as “music, art, festivals, gaming, and shopping.”

Jade was a girl with a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.