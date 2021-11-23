As they prepare to film Season 23, fans of American Pickers demand that producers give fired Frank Fritz a’second chance.’

As they prepare to film season 23, fans of American Pickers demand that producers give fired Frank Fritz “another chance.”

The American Pickers Facebook page posted a photo of star Mike Wolfe, 57, on set earlier this month.

“We’re back, Pickers’ nation!! The Pickers are getting back on the road this February and looking for our next great picks in MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA, and LOUISIANA!” the account wrote alongside the photo. “Will you be our first pick of 2022? Give us a call now!”

Instead of offering suggestions for where new episodes should be shot, fans took to the comments section to beg producers to reinstate Frank, 56.

“Give Frank a second chance,” a fan wrote.

He’s missed by a lot of people.”

“You must get Frank back!” exclaimed another.

While one person stated that they “can’t watch without Frank,” another stated, “It’s still not the same without Frank….with everyone that they put on the show to fill the slot…”

Others, meanwhile, have stated that they will not watch American Pickers until Frank returns.

“I’ll watch the next episode that features Frank Fritz…. until then, no thanks,” one person said.

“I’ve lost interest in it,” one person admitted.

It was more interesting to watch Frank and Mike together.

“I’m not interested in his brother…I’m not going to watch him anymore.”

“Haven’t watched a single episode without Frank!” said another.

“Great show, but I’m not going to watch it again until Frank comes back,” another fan wrote.

Mike confirmed his departure from American Pickers in July, after weeks of speculation that Frank would not return to the show.

After a March 2020 episode, Frank mysteriously vanished and hasn’t appeared on the show since.

Frank revealed that he is currently feuding with his longtime co-star Mike in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

“I haven’t spoken to Mike in two years; he knew my back was in bad shape, but he didn’t call to see how I was doing,” Frank explained.

That is the situation.

“The show is completely skewed towards him.”

I can’t even show you how much because I can’t bend that far down.

“No problem.

It’s as if you have Aerosmith with Steven Tyler as the lead singer.

I found my place on the show; I’m second, and he’s first.

That’s not a problem for me; perhaps he does.”

Mike is joined by Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe in the film American Pickers.

Many fans have expressed their displeasure with Frank’s dismissal, and some have threatened to boycott the History show until he returns.