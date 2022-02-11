As they step out holding hands, Chloe Bailey and Gunna stoke romance rumors.

As they walk out holding hands, Chloe Bailey and Gunna fuel romance rumors.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna aren’t doing much to dispel the romance rumors that have been swirling around them.

On Wednesday night, the 23-year-old singer and the 28-year-old rapper were photographed holding hands while shopping in Hollywood, California.

Bailey turned heads in a strapless top, a cut-out black skirt, long silver gloves, and black high-heeled boots during the outing.

Gunna, meanwhile, was dressed to the nines in a light blue leather jacket and jeans, carrying a briefcase.

It’s not the first time the two have been seen together, sparking romance rumors.

In October, Gunna and Bailey went to an Atlanta Hawks game after flirting on Instagram.

They also worked together on Gunna’s new album, DS4EVER, on the song “Me and You.”

Last month, however, Gunna said on The Breakfast Club that the two were just “really close friends” and that he wasn’t ready to settle down.

He did admit, however, that if she began dating someone else, he wouldn’t like it.

The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) shared a link to this article.

Bailey also downplayed the rumors during an Instagram Live last month when discussing her and Gunna’s song together.

“It seems like everyone is interested in my romantic life.”

“Music is my love life, darling,” she said.

The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) shared a post.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) shared a link to this article.

On Instagram, see this photo.

The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) shared a link to this article.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Fuel Romance Rumors as They Step Out Holding Hands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)