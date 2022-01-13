Wendy Williams’ brother slams her show as ‘GARBAGE’ without the ailing host as her mysterious months-long hiatus continues.

Wendy Williams’ brother slams her show as “GARBAGE” without the ailing host as her mysterious months-long absence continues.

WENDY Williams’ brother slammed her show without the ailing host as “garbage” as her mysterious months-long hiatus continues.

Tommy Williams, 54, went off on The Wendy Williams Show’s rotating hosts in a five-minute video posted to a private Wendy WilliamsFacebook fan-group, as well as asking if members of the group wanted to express their gratitude for his sister in an online forum.

Tommy slammed the show in its current Wendy-less form.

“To put it mildly,” he said, “I think the show is garbage without her,” before adding, “Trying to be as respectful as possible.”

Wendy’s younger brother clarified, “It’s not a dig at the people who are there; they’re just not Wendy.”

“I’ve grown accustomed to seeing Wendy run that show and handle it in a way that she’s essentially patented.”

The 57-year-old host has been missing from her show since the season premiered in September.

“She’s the only one,” Tommy said of his famous sister.

Let’s face it, there are plenty of talented people out there; let them name the show after themselves…

You know, just let it go.

“I think Wendy’s show definitely needs a rerouting, and they need to figure something else out,” Wendy’s brother said before signing off.

On a rotating basis, guests have taken over for the show’s troubled host.

Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, and Michael Rappaport have all taken over as hosts of The Wendy Williams Show in recent months.

According to The Sun, Wendy was taken to a New York hospital in September of 2021 after a 911 call for a person in need of psychiatric services.

Shortly after, the daytime talk show host hired crisis public relations expert Howard Bragman.

Meanwhile, The Wendy Williams Show released four statements between September 9 and October 12, blaming her absence from the show and any promotional duties on a groundbreaking COVID case, “ongoing medical issues,” and Graves’ disease symptoms.

On November 8, the show’s Instagram account posted a statement from the 57-year-old host, saying she was still dealing with health issues and that she knew as a “woman of a certain age” to listen to her doctors and that “right now, Wendy has to focus on Wendy.”

Since the beginning of the season, Wendy had only made one statement.

All you have is the Sun…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy