As You Nurse Your Food Hangover, Watch These Thanksgiving TV Episodes and Movies

The Best Thanksgiving TV Shows and Movies to Watch While You Recover From Your Food Overindulgence

Friends, Gossip Girl, and This Is Us all made our list, and we’re representing the big screen with Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Home for the Holidays.

“Is it possible for someone to vacuum before they arrive?”

If you’re home for Thanksgiving, chances are you’ve heard one of your parents make that request. Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and awkward small talk with family members you see about as often as you go to the dentist.

“I know, it’s been a long time.” “Yes, I’m still single.” “No, I haven’t seen Yellowstone yet.” And don’t even get me started on the inevitable moment when politics comes up two or three wine bottles later…

However, the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 may make it difficult for some people to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

And, to be honest, we’re going to miss those awkward conversations over Aunt Maureen’s runny green bean casserole.

That’s why you’re in desperate need of some comfort food.

No, we’re not referring to the meal you’re eagerly anticipating; rather, we’re referring to the kind of emotional nourishment that only a television show or film can provide.

So, if you’re looking for a warm distraction right now, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Thanksgiving-themed episodes from shows like Friends and Gossip Girl, as well as a few Thanksgiving-themed movies.

Yes, even if Halloween and Christmas tend to steal the show in the fall, there are some films about the Jan Brady of holidays.

In its decade-long run, the iconic NBC sitcom is known for its annual Thanksgiving episodes, which have produced ten near-perfect holiday installments.

It’s difficult to choose just one (and we’ve done the ranking to prove it), so we’ll recommend three.

Season five’s “The One With All the Thanksgivings” is notable for the delightful flashbacks and the first “I love you” between Chandler and Monica (who, of course, is wearing a turkey on her head). Season six’s “The One Where Ross Got High” is the group’s dynamic at its best, while season eight’s “The One With the Rumor” is, of course, the one where Brad Pitt makes his iconic guest appearance as the co-founder of their company.

As You Nurse Your Food Hangover, Watch These Thanksgiving TV Episodes and Movies

