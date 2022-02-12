As Zendaya’s Madame Tussaud’s waxwork is unveiled, Tom Holland fans are saying the same thing.

As Zendaya’s Madame Tussaud’s waxwork is unveiled, Tom Holland fans are all saying the same thing.

ZENDAYA is the latest celebrity to be added to Madame Tussaud’s in London, and her waxwork drew a lot of attention when it was revealed.

On its official Instagram account this week, the attraction revealed Zendaya’s figure, who is 25 years old.

It shows the actress posing with her hand on her hip in a bright pink suit.

Fans of Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland, on the other hand, were quick to express their dissatisfaction with the waxwork, and not everyone was convinced.

“That isn’t Zendaya,” one person wrote.

This looks like a cross between Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj.”

“How does this look both like her and nothing like her at the same time???” someone else wondered.

“I can’t tell if this looks like her or not, and it’s stressing me out,” one perplexed fan wrote.

“It’s so close yet so far,” someone else added.

Zendaya wore the pink suit for the first time in 2016 at the Humane Society of the United States’ To The Rescue Gala.

“Zendaya’s new figure has been sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the world-famous attraction’s artists,” Madame Tussaud’s said in a statement about her waxwork.

Since their first appearance together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya and Tom – dubbed Tomdaya by fans – have been a fan favorite.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” a source told People magazine at the time.

The Sun obtained photos of the couple kissing exclusively on July 1, 2021.