Asda’s Disney Alice In Wonderland collection has bargain hunters giddy as the Cheshire Cat.

When it comes to high-quality Disney merchandise, especially in the homewares department, ASDA always delivers.

Fans fell down the rabbit hole when the supermarket behemoth released a whimsical line of Alice In Wonderland kitchenware.

Glasses, teapots, plate sets, and a Cheshire Cat serving dish are all part of the collection.

“NEW Alice In Wonderland Range At Asda,” a Facebook page called Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, posted photos of the new range with the caption.

A lovely 12 piece dinner set, four tumblers, a Queen of Hearts coffee pot, an Alice teapot, and a Cheshire Cat serving plate were shown in the photo.

Fans of Bargain were quick to express their gratitude for the sweet set, and the post received over 2k likes.

“Oh my!” exclaimed one person. “I need everything!”

“I love the tea pot,” one person said, “and I may have to get it.”

“That Cheshire cat plate looks amazing,” said another.

