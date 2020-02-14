Ashley Graham Details the “Messy Parts” of Postpartum in Empowering Post

It’s been three weeks since Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child. On Monday, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a candid message about life as a new mom.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Graham captioned a selfie. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

The runway star then admitted “it’s been tough” and applauded Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO of Fridababy, for “making waves and starting honest conversations.”

“It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through,” Graham concluded. “All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

The company, which makes products that help women prepare for postpartum recovery, made headlines last week after its ad was reportedly banned from airing during the 2020 Oscars broadcast. The spot showed a mom waking up to the sound of her newborn crying and walking in her postpartum underwear to use the bathroom, a painful process.

“The ad you’re about to watch was rejected by ABC and the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show,” the ad stated. “It’s not ‘violent,’ ‘political’ or sexual in nature. Our ad is not ‘religious or lewd’ and does not portray ‘guns or ammunition.’ ‘Feminine hygiene and hemorrhoid relief’ are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time. Yet it was rejected. And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared.”

A spokesperson for ABC told CNN the network would not comment on advertising policies and guidelines.

The post should come as no surprise to Graham’s followers. The model has always shared empowering messages about everything from stretch marks to birth.