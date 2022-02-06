Ashley Graham gave birth to all three of her children at home: ‘I Feel Like There’s Nothing I Can’t Do.’

Ashley Graham gave birth to all three of her children at home: ‘I Feel Like I Can Do Anything.’

Despite the fact that it is not the norm, many expecting parents prefer to labor and deliver in the privacy of their own homes rather than in a hospital.

Many celebrities have also chosen to have their children at home.

Ashley Graham has given birth at home twice, the most recent time with her twins.

Continue reading to find out more about her experiences and her thoughts on them.

Graham lives in Nebraska with her husband, Justin Ervin, and their three children and hosts the podcast Pretty Big Deal.

Isaac, their oldest son, was born in January.

Their twin boys were born on January 18, 2020, and they will be married on January 18, 2020.

7th, 2022

Ashley Graham’s preference was for home births in the end, and the body-positive model documented her feelings on episodes of her podcast.

Graham said on her podcast that the experience of giving birth to her oldest son at home made her feel incredibly empowered.

“Now that I’ve given birth naturally and felt everything,” she told Shape, “I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do.”

Graham went on to say that if she had given birth in a hospital, her “anxiety would’ve been through the roof,” which is why she chose to deliver Issac in a birthing pool in her Brooklyn home.

The model announced on Instagram in early January 2022 that her twin boys — whose names have yet to be revealed — were also born at home.

According to E! Online, she wrote on Instagram, “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here.”

“They were born happy and healthy at home early this morning.”

I’m taking some time to heal and reconnect with my husband and three sons, but I can’t wait to tell you all more.

AG, best wishes”

Graham isn’t the only famous person who has had a baby at home.

At-home birthing has been experienced by celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Cindy Crawford, Ricki Lake, Gisele Bündchen, and even Demi Moore.

Throughout the process, each had a certified midwife present to ensure the safety and health of both the mother and the baby.

Ricki Lake is also an outspoken supporter of home births, having co-produced and directed a documentary on the subject…

