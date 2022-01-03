Ashley Graham has how many kids?

Ashley Graham has a total of four children.

Ashley Graham has been married to Justin Ervin, a model, for over a decade.

Ashley announced her pregnancy with twin boys on September 20, 2021.

Ashley, who is expecting twin boys, announced she is 40 weeks pregnant on Instagram on January 1, 2022.

“Made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just suggestions, babies will always arrive on their birthday,” she wrote.

Ashley made her pregnancy announcement via an Instagram video.

“Are you serious? We’re having three boys?” she asks, laughing in the video. “You are kidding me!” Ervin responds.

Ashley announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in July.

Ashley posed in a field side-on against a moody backdrop in an unbuttoned white shirt dress that revealed her baby bump.

“The past year has been full of small delights, big losses, familiar beginnings, and new stories,” she wrote.

“I’m only starting to think about and celebrate what this next chapter means to us.”

Isaac, Ashley and Justin’s one-year-old son, was born on January 18, 2020.

Ashley has been candid about being Isaac’s first mother.

In January, she talked about her first year as a mother while celebrating his first birthday.

“I learned to love in ways I never imagined I could.”

“Never,” she said in a video on YouTube.

“People tell you and try to explain it to you, but you don’t understand love until you have a child of your own.”

“Watching everything: how you turned on your own, crawled on your own, and started talking and walking on your own, I can’t believe how fast this year went.”

“And how we kick and throw the ball, and how much your Daddy loves you, and I can see you love him back.”

“It’s just this lovely bond,” says the narrator.

Justin Ervin is a cinematographer and director of photography who is 32 years old.

Six Months Later, a short film released in 2014, and Elephant in the Room, a documentary, were both directed by him.

Ervin has also worked as a cinematographer on a number of projects.

The couple met in New York City in 2009 and married the following year.

Graham revealed that Ervin boarded the elevator while she was working at a church event.

In an essay adapted from her book A New Model, she said, “I didn’t bat an eye.”

“‘If you don’t talk to her, I will,’ one said, nudging the other.

“His companion exited the elevator, but he remained.”

When Graham met Ervin, she was only 21.

They waited until they were in a situation where they could…

