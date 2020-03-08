Ashley Graham Shares Powerful Pic of Herself Giving Birth to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Ashley Graham is proving (once again) why she’s the definition of mom goals.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old supermodel took to social media to share an important and inspiring message about motherhood. And because today also marks International Women’s Day, Graham also highlighted how incredibly strong women can be.

“This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved,” the Revlon beauty ambassador shared on Instagram, alongside a powerful picture that showed her giving birth to her baby boy.

“On this International Women’s Day understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness,” she continued. “Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s strengths today.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Ashley’s famous pals to comment on her post and praise her empowering message.

“This pic made me cry,” Amy Schumer responded. “You’re a badass!!!! Love this,” Lindsay Vonn wrote.

Fellow supermodel, Christy Turlington Burns shared, “Love this so much.”

Celebrity hairstylist, David Lopez, also chimed in. “Love you so much sis,” Lopez said. “Thank you for being such a force for me and so many others .”

Back in January, Ashley made the special announcement that her baby boy had arrived! She and her husband, Justin Ervin, shared their joy and excitement over being first-time parents.

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the supermodel expressed on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

The 32-year-old star has shared her most candid mommy moments and has also opened up about the challenges of being a parent.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Graham captioned a recent selfie. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

Just last month, she revealed the messier side of being a mom… quite literally.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley posted a photo that showed her changing her son’s diaper at a Staples store. Because, as she put it, “s–t just got real!”

“First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight,” she said. “Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag.”