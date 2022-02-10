Ashley Graham Shares the First Photo of Her Twin Boys, As Well As Their Names

Ashley Graham’s twin baby boys have arrived.

The supermodel has unveiled the two newest members of her family with husband Justin Ervin, just a month after giving birth to twins.

She captioned a photo of herself holding one of the newborns while breastfeeding the other, “Malachi and Roman.”

Roman and Malachi will be joined by their older brother Isaac, whom Ashley welcomed into the world in January 2020.

The 34-year-old runway star candidly reflected on her life now that she is a new mother of three children.

“My boys have been the best teachers and biggest reminders that I can do difficult things; this hasn’t been easy, but it’s been so worth it,” she said.

“I still can’t believe I have three kids.”

The new father of three praised his longtime wife on his page.

“‘Impressive’ is too small a word to describe what I see day-to-day as @ashleygraham devotes every second of every second to caring for our new little boys,” Ervin wrote.

‘Awesome’ is a better word.

‘Mother’ is an excellent choice.

“I’m in love with you.”

A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) shared this.

This is the couple’s most recent social media update, coming just weeks after Graham announced their two new sons to the world.

“Justin and I are overjoyed to announce that our baby boys have arrived,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

“I’m taking some time to heal and reconnect with my husband and three boys,” Graham explained, “but I truly can’t wait to share more with you all.”

Meanwhile, watch ET’s video below to see Graham discussing her pregnancy before she revealed she was expecting twins!

