Ashley Graham’s Motherhood Adventure: From a Lot of Sex to Staples Diaper Changes

Inside Ashley Graham’s Journey to Motherhood, from Lots of Sex to Diaper Changes at Staples

Ashley Graham’s blessings abound as she welcomes her newest additions: a thriving career, too many contracts to count, and a growing family with the man she’s loved for over a decade.

“I can’t stop myself from having sex.”

When asked to name her secret to a happy marriage, Ashley Graham responded to Elle in early 2019.

“Just have sex,” she insisted, even if she wasn’t in the mood.

When she and husband Justin Ervin are having a dry spell, “we get snippy, and then if we’re having sex, we’re all over each other,” she says.

We say, “Oh, let’s have some sex,” and then we’re back in a good mood.”

This appears to be sound advice from someone who knows a thing or two about sexiness.

Graham has a lingerie line with Addition Elle and a bikini line with Swimsuits for All (in addition to a Revlon contract, her own podcast, “Pretty Big Deal,” and too many modeling gigs to list).

It’s also probably a good idea to lean in because she’s been married for over 11 years—nearly her entire adult life.

Graham and Ervin are one of the few couples to have survived these trying years unscathed, which is a remarkable feat given that their world was rocked long before everyone else’s on January.

On April 18, 2020, they gave birth to their son Isaac at their Brooklyn apartment in a “magical and intense” home birth.

The arrival of COVID-19 only two months later sent the couple, along with Graham’s mother, on a 20-hour drive east to her hometown of Lincoln, Neb., where they could spread out in a basement larger than their entire New York City apartment and Isaac could feel grass beneath his tiny feet.

“With the company and help of your loving grandparents,” Graham wrote in a letter to her son shared with Harper’s Bazaar UK in June 2020, “we’ve had the unexpected opportunity to temporarily raise you in the house where I grew up,” despite the fact that the planned few weeks turned into six months.

It’s just one of many gifts she’ll receive as a result of that year’s long, strange journey.

