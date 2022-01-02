Ashley Graham’s Twins ‘Made It Full Term Today’ at 40 Weeks

Ashley Graham’s pregnancy is nearing the end!

On January, the supermodel gave a unique update.

“I made it to full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just guidelines; babies always arrive on their birthday.”

In addition to the caption, the Pretty Big Deal host shared a series of photos that showed off her twin baby bump.

Graham’s famous friends congratulated him on the achievement in the comments section.

Elaine Welteroth wrote, “Congrats mama, you got thissss.”

Naomi Campbell, a fellow supermodel, added, “Simply Divine wishing you a beautiful and safe birth.”

“They’re in charge now and forever!” joked friend Derek Blasberg.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, revealed in September that they were expecting twin boys.

Isaac, their one-year-old son, is the couple’s first child. They’ve been married since 2010.

The 34-year-old gave fans an update on her ever-changing body in December.

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” she wrote alongside a naked photo of her growing belly.

Graham opened up about preparing for baby number two in August, just before learning she was expecting not one, but two babies.

“I’ve always heard that when you’re number two, you’re a lot more tired and show up sooner.

“I popped really quickly,” Graham told ET. “I’m exhausted.”

I’m on the lookout for a two-year-old.

So, yes, all the stereotypes.”

When it comes to Isaac becoming a big brother, things are a little different.

He didn’t grasp the concept completely.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

“Do you know where the baby is?” I asked, and he pointed to my stomach.

“That’s how far we got,” she explained.

“And then there are times when he wants to kiss the baby, so he goes [kisses].”

It’s really cute how he curls his top lip in and his bottom lip out.

So far, we’ve gotten this far, but I don’t think he grasps the concept of big brother.”

