Ashley Greene Reveals ‘Twilight’ Scenes That Weren’t ‘Fun to Film’

When she first got the audition for the role of Alice Cullen, Ashley Greene had never heard of the Twilight books.

It didn’t take her long, though, to become a huge fan of Stephenie Meyer’s books.

The Jacksonville native went out and bought the book a day and a half before her audition and devoured it.

Soon after, she was engrossed in all three sequels.

Greene was ecstatic at the prospect of playing the fortune-teller vampire and put in a lot of effort during her audition.

Thankfully, her perseverance paid off, and she was cast in the part.

When she walked onto the Twilight set, the Aftermath actor had done a lot of research on psychics and was more than ready to play Alice.

Greene had no idea that playing Alice would put her in one of the most successful film franchises of all time.

In Twilight and its four sequels, she’ll play the elfin immortal.

While Greene has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Twilight Saga, she also acknowledges that it wasn’t all roses.

In fact, the actor didn’t enjoy filming some of the scenes.

On and off set, the Cullens had ‘Family Sing-a-Longs’ in ‘Twilight.’

Greene talked about shooting Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in an interview with Collider.

Twilight fans will recall that Alice has her fair share of problems in the film.

She’s her usual sunny self in the first half of the movie.

When Renesmee’s vision becomes clouded and her ability to see the future is hampered, she becomes frustrated and withdraws from her best friend and new sister, Bella.

While it was fun to imagine Alice’s darker moods, Greene admitted that filming wasn’t all that fun.

“Well, it wasn’t so much fun to film,” the Twilight star admitted, “but it was exciting to prep it and talk to Bill [Condon] about it.”

“As an actor, you want your character to develop over time.

I didn’t want her to become stale or boring by doing the same thing over and over again.

These vampires have been around for over a century, so they’ve seen and done a lot.

It’s thrilling to be able to continue adding…

