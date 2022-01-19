Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, both of The Bachelor fame, reveal the film that inspired the name of their son.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, both of The Bachelor fame, reveal the film that inspired their son’s name.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon of Bachelor in Paradise chose a baby name inspired by a famous movie character.

The Bachelor in Paradise baby that we’ve all been anticipating will arrive sooner than we think.

In February 2022, AshleyIaconetti and JaredHaibon will give birth to their first child.

We witnessed their first interactions on reality television and even witnessed the proposal.

We enjoy keeping up with the fan favorites as they share updates and milestones in their lives.

The alums of the Bachelor franchise have kept us updated throughout Ashley’s pregnancy, announcing their pregnancy on Amazon Live in July 2021.

They announced that they are expecting a baby boy in August 2021.

The couple went live on Amazon earlier today to reveal yet another major development: their child’s name.

They also revealed some of the baby items they purchased in preparation for the arrival of their son.

Ashley and Jared spoke to E! News about the name and the movie that inspired their decision before going public with the baby name news.

E! : There are so many options, and you can even make one up if you want.

What name did you and your partner choose for your son?AI: Dawson.

E! : Did you get your inspiration from Dawson’s Creek or somewhere else?AI: No, not the Creek, Jack Dawson [Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Titanic], but I’m sure we’ll get that question a lot.

We’re going to get the Dawson’s Creek thing a lot, even though we’ve never seen the show.

E! : Did you give him a middle name?JH: Dawson Dimitri Haven is his full name.

Because Ashley’s father’s name is Dominic, we came up with Dimitri. However, Dominic has already been claimed by her sister Lauren’s future child.

Then we were just thinking, and Dimitri from Dominic came to mind.

E! : Have you known Dawson was the right choice for a long time?

