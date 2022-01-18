Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Have Revealed the Name of Their Baby Ahead of His Birth

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Reveal Their Baby’s Name Ahead of His Birth

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti have a son with the same name.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums have revealed that their first child will be named Dawson Demitri Haibon, ahead of his arrival.

Ashley and Jared, who are expecting their first child in three weeks, announced the news on Amazon Live Tuesday, telling fans that she’d been considering the name since she was 20, and that she told Jared about it when they were just friends.

“She said she wanted to name her firstborn Dawson after Jack Dawson from Titanic,” Jared recalled of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character.

I was all in.

“I adore the name Dawson,” I explained, “and I adore Jack Dawson from Titanic.”

“Jared and I are both hopeless romantics who love movies,” Ashley continued.

“For us, naming a child after a Leo character is completely natural.”

The couple said they “just like” the name Demitri for a middle name.

The fact that the name is Tom Cruise’s alias at the start of Mission Impossible 2 was also appealing to Jared.

“It feels much more real now that the name is out there,” Jared said.

“It’s no longer like, ‘Oh, our kid,'” he explained. “It’s like, ‘Oh, no, Dawson’s in there.”

Her ribs are being kicked by Dawson.

Dawson is preventing her from taking a breath.

Dawson is already a stumbling block.’

In a July interview with ET, Ashley and Jared hinted at the name of their baby boy.

“We love movies, and there’s a little nod to a couple of films in the name,” Jared explained.

“We think it’s a fantastic name.

Except for us, nobody would know.”

Ashley and Jared got engaged in June 2018 after meeting three years ago on Bachelor in Paradise.

They married in 2019 and announced in July 2021 that they were expecting a child.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy in the next month.

Jared gushed over Ashley becoming a mother in an interview with ET.

“Ashley is a wonderful, caring person.

“I have no doubt that she will be that way towards our child,” he said. “She just pours her heart out, which is one of the reasons why people love her on the show, because she’s so transparent and honest, and she just loves so hard.”

