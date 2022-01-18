Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon of BiP reveal the name of their baby boy, which is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who are expecting their first child, have revealed the name of their baby boy, which is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio.

PregnantAshley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced on Tuesday, January 18, that their baby’s name will be Dawson Dimitri Haibon.

After debuting the moniker on Amazon Live, the pregnant actress, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively, “This is Jack Dawson from Titanic inspired.”

“We’re a little worried.”

… We’re not concerned, but we’d like to make it clear that this isn’t a parody of James Van Der Beek’s character from Dawson’s Creek.

This is based on a character played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

My favorite movie of all time has always been Titanic.

When I first saw it, I was ten years old.”

“When Ashley first came to me with the name, I said, ‘I love the name Dawson for a boy.'” Haibon, 33, said he “love[s]” the name, adding, “When Ashley first came to me with the name, I said, ‘I love the name Dawson for a boy.’

I’m not sure how I feel about girls.

So if it’s a girl, we’ll have to talk about it more.’ Because Ashley was like, ‘Boy, it doesn’t matter.’

In August 2021, the Bachelor in Paradise alums revealed that they already knew the name of their baby boy.

Iaconetti, 33, actually chose the moniker “20 years” ago.

During a previous Amazon Live with Haibon, also 33, the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost said, “We had a name picked out for a long time for a boy.”

“It isn’t Tom Brady,” says the narrator.

… I always assumed it would be a boy.”

The Bachelor Nation members revealed the gender of their unborn child in the same month, making the pregnancy “much more real” for the Rhode Island native.

“Instead of referring to him as’my kid,’ I refer to him as’my son,” the Bachelorette alum explained at the time.

“I’m hoping he enjoys some of the things that I enjoyed as a kid.”

Star Wars and comic books are two of my favorite things.

I hope he enjoys baseball.”

After meeting during season 2 of BiP (and returning for season 3), the former reality stars began dating in March 2018. They got engaged in June 2018 and married in August 2019 in Rhode Island.

Two years later, the couple announced their pregnancy.

In July 2021, Haibon wrote on Instagram, “Now that you know Ashley is pregnant, I can start posting all the fantastic photos I’ve taken of Ashley over the last month while she’s been sick.”

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve done it.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

BiP’s Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Baby Boy’s Leonardo DiCaprio-Inspired Name