Ashley Iaconetti Explains Why She Isn’t Breast-Feeding Her Son Dawson After a “Tough” Pregnancy

Ashley Iaconetti Explains Why She Isn’t Breastfeeding Her Son Dawson After a “Tough” Pregnancy

Ashley Iaconetti has decided not to nurse her 1-week-old son, Dawson.

“I’m not breast-feeding,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on February 9th.

“It’s made things a little easier now.”

That has been a wonderful way for my body to relax.”

The former ABC personality went on to tell Us that making the decision allowed her to be a “better version” of herself while raising her child.

The Bachelor alum explained, “The last nine months have been so hard on my body.”

“I just wanted to focus all of my attention on him and not have any sort of struggle that would keep me from being my best self.”

So many people have told me that they tried [nursing]for a short time and found it to be extremely stressful.

‘I don’t want to stress myself out during… this huge life change,’ I said. It’s worked out well for him.

He is a huge fan of bottles.

He downs it with a slurp.”

When the Bachelor Nation contestant mentioned that her husband, Jared Haibon, is now “doing more” of the work, the 33-year-old Rhode Island native added, “She went through nine months of pregnancy.”

“I’m able to [come in].”

Although Iaconetti is unsure how her decision will “go over” with social media mom-shamers, the Bachelorette alum added that he doesn’t want his wife to feel “ashamed” about her decision to bottle feed.

The cohost of the “Almost Famous” podcast told Us, “I’m worried about the crazy people.”

“Everyone has an opinion about it.”

“I’ve seen it,” Haibon agreed.

I’ve seen people… make strong statements about what Ashley should or should not do in particular.

Listen, we’re doing everything we can for Dawson, and he’s doing fantastic.

And that’s the only thing that matters.”

Last month, the former reality stars welcomed their baby boy, and the new mother is still “pretty sore.”

“Aside from that, everything has been really good,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum told Us.

Of course, I can cry at any time, but not in an alarming way.

Not in the sense that I’m concerned about my own safety.”

