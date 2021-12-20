Ashley Iaconetti, who is pregnant, shows off her baby bump seven weeks before the birth of her first child: photo

Ashley Iaconetti, who is pregnant and in her third trimester, posted a mirror selfie.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned the Sunday, December 19, Instagram photo of herself in a black bra and matching underwear, “You’re telling me I still have seven more weeks of expanding at an accelerated rate?”

“How does the human body accomplish this?”

From Jade Roper to Tenley Molzahn, the former reality star’s fellow Bachelor alums weighed in on the social media post.

“You’re doing amazing, Ash!” wrote the 35-year-old cohost of the “Mommies Tell All” podcast, while the 37-year-old Oregon native added, “You’ve got this! It’s wild, isn’t it?!”

“I remember thinking the same thing when I was six or seven weeks out,” Ali Fedotowsky wrote in a comment, adding, “I remember thinking the same thing when I was six or seven weeks out.”

In July, Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, revealed that they are expecting a child.

“Even though it’s been a rough first trimester so far,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

“Last night, she puked five times in the middle of the night.

Her month has been plagued by illness.

I’m miserable because there’s nothing I can do except run to the store for chocolate cake or to 711 for Slurpees on occasion.

I adore her; she’s a formidable woman, and I’m confident Ashley will make an excellent mother.”

With blue balloons, the Bachelor Nation members revealed the sex of their upcoming baby the following month.

During an August Amazon Live, the Virginia native said, “We had a name picked out for a boy for a long time.”

“It’s not Tom Brady,” says the narrator.

Haibon added that since they discovered the sex, his wife’s pregnancy has felt “much more real.”

“Instead of’my kid,’ I refer to him as’my son,'” the Rhode Island native explained at the time.

“I’m hoping he enjoys some of the things I enjoyed as a kid.”

Star Wars and comic books are two things that come to mind when I think of Star Wars.

I’m hoping he enjoys baseball.”

When Iaconetti had her baby shower earlier this month, she had the same feeling.

“Look at the Jonas Brothers and the ‘I’m in a boy band’ onesies that Carly [Waddell] got for our baby!”

