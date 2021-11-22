Ashley Jones, a teen mom, admits she was in a four-year secret relationship with a woman before meeting Bar Smith.

Ashley Jones, a teen mom, reveals she was in a four-year secret relationship with a woman before meeting Bar Smith.

Ashley Jones, a teen mom, admitted to being in a four-year secret relationship with a woman before meeting Bar Smith.

In an Instagram Qandamp;A over the weekend, the MTV star talked about her dating history with fans.

Ashley became vulnerable in response to a fan’s question about whether she “likes girls” or has “ever been with a girl,” saying, “I was with a girl for four years.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers who have watched her relationship with Bar play out on screen were taken aback by her confession.

Last November, the rapper proposed to Ashley with a stunning diamond ring, which she proudly displayed on Instagram.

Despite the fact that the two have had a rocky relationship in the past, Ashley recently praised Bar for getting his act together after years of legal troubles.

The young father is currently enrolled in veterinary technician school and undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove his facial tattoos.

Holly, their three-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

Ashley, however, isn’t the only Teen Mom star who has been open about her sexuality.

Amber Portwood admitted on an episode of Teen Mom OG last month that she’s “been bisexual.”

While FaceTiming with her mother Tonya, the reality TV star made the admission.

“I’ve always been bisexual,” she said, adding later, “I was going to die with this.”

Despite making references to her sexual preferences in 2014, this is the first time the mother-of-two has spoken openly about her sexuality on the show.

She was asked about her craziest prison experience during the ‘Ask The Moms’ special, which she refused to share because it was too scandalous.

But, as she described what happens on shows like Orange Is The New Black as “so true,” she hinted that it involved a sexual experience with a woman.

Amber was rumored to have become “special friends” with a woman in 2012, which die-hard Teen Mom fans may recall.

The pair were “so close,” according to the story, that the woman, nicknamed “Sugarfoot,” had Amber’s initials tattooed on her.

Despite this, Amber has been linked to only men, including Gary Shirley, Andrew Glennon, and Matt Baier, over the years.

In April, Kailyn Lowry, another MTV star, said she’s “interested in both men and women.”

When the topic of Kailyn’s sexuality came up, she took to Instagram stories to answer a few of her fans’ burning questions.

When a fan asked if she was “interested in both girls and boys,” she bravely replied, “True,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]