Ashley Jones, a teen mom, flaunts her boob job in an unbuttoned top after a nasty brawl with Jade Cline.

After her nasty brawl with co-star Jade Cline aired on the reunion special, teen mom Ashley Jones proudly flaunted her boob job in a sexy top.

On Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the reality stars got into a screaming match over Ashley’s “toxic” comments on social media.

Ashley appears to have moved on from the drama, as she flaunted her breasts in an Instagram selfie wearing an unbuttoned top.

The 24-year-old posed for a few photos while wearing a vertical black and white striped collared shirt that showed off her boobs.

She wore full makeup and let her short dark locks fall in waves as she locked her gaze on the camera.

After revealing she had a breast augmentation in August 2020, the mother-of-one has been proudly flaunting her body.

Following the surgery, the model took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans for their well wishes.

“Thank you guys so much for all your support,” she said. “You guys have been uplifting me, and I appreciate everyone.”

After the surgery, Ashley’s baby daddy Bar Smith was there for her, figuring out the medication, making her soup, and comforting her.

“This man is so sweet,” she wrote about her fiancé, referring to her husband.

He’s been an amazing nurse, lol.

“I’m looking at my medication schedule.”

Since the procedure, the TV personality has continued to post photos of herself wearing low-cut shirts.

When Ashley got into a nasty spat with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Jade, 24, during the franchise’s reunion special, fans saw a different side of her.

Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout from Teen Mom OG star in the eight-episode tropical Teen Mom special, which also stars Briana DeJesus, Jade, Ashley, Cheyenne Floyd, and Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2.

The moms were tasked by a professional life coach to “air out” their issues during the final few minutes of the first episode, and things got heated.

Briana sparked the feud by yelling “F**K THE FAKENESS” and then clarifying that she was referring to Ashley.

Ashley responded, “I’m big enough to say I should have never said sh*t,” admitting that she had been rude to the other girls online.

But then Jade chimed in, saying, “You’ve been saying some really toxic things.”

When Jade yelled, “Don’t f**king attack me online!” things reached a crescendo.

“We should promote each other, you’re obviously throwing shade [online], no one…,” Jade confronted her co-star as the situation escalated.

