Ashley Jones, a teen mom, posts sexy kissing photos with Bar Smith, then deletes them, leading fans to believe the couple is secretly married.

Ashley Jones of TEEN Mom 2 posted and then deleted a sexy kissing photo with Bar Smith, prompting speculation that the couple is secretly married.

In the deleted post, the 24-year-old brags about her boyfriend.

Ashley posted five photos of herself and Bar, 24, on Instagram on Friday, along with a caption about their relationship.

Two of the photos show the couple kissing, while others show them cuddling happily.

Ashley pursing her lips as Bar kissed her check was captured in another photograph.

“Met in 2013, started dating in 2015,” the MTV star wrote alongside the sweet photos.

“Wow, what a year it was in 2015.”

I recall Bar’s belief that his facial hair would never grow in.

He now resembles chubaca.”

“Holly was born in 2017 and now it’s almost 22, the time has literally flown by,” she continued, referring to their four-year-old daughter.

Although some Teen Mom 2 fans may believe the sweet post was a tribute to her possible husband, it is unclear why Ashley deleted the post.

Ashley made fans wonder if she and longtime boyfriend Bar secretly married after she referred to him as her “HUSBAND” in a social media post earlier this month.

Jenelle Evans, 29, a Teen Mom 2 alum, claimed she was not invited to participate in the Teen Mom OG reunion special, prompting the mother of one to share the post.

Jenelle claims the producers ignored her when she requested that her husband David Eason be present during filming.

“Someone tell Jenelle that yes my HUSBAND was invited….,” Ashley wrote on Facebook in response to Jenelle’s claims.

Because a lot of people wanted him to be there…..

“I’m sorry, sis.”

Fans were taken aback when Ashley referred to Bar as her “HUSBAND,” sparking rumors that the two had secretly married.

“Is Ashley married though?” one user wondered on Reddit.

“When did Ashley and Bar get married??” one person wondered, while another responded, “There was this episode where he proposed to her but I wasn’t aware they had already married.”

“If Ashley and Bar got married, it went WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

The TV personality has yet to comment on the rumors about her marriage.

Back in November of 2020, Ashley and Bar announced their engagement.

The reality star flaunted the diamond engagement ring she received from her fiancé, revealing that she had kept it a secret for several months.

“I’ve slept on it for a few months and now I’m ready to share for those who support us, thank you,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

