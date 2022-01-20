Ashley Jones, a teen mother, is demanding that Dr. Drew be fired and replaced by Dr. Bryant from Family Reunion.

After ‘condescending remarks,’ Ashley Jones demands that Dr Drew be FIRED and replaced by Dr Bryant from Family Reunion.

TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has demanded that Dr Drew, the long-time host of Teen Mom reunions, be fired and replaced by Dr Bryant of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

In early January, MTV stars from various franchises reunited for a Teen Mom family reunion.

Ashley posted a photo of herself and Dr. Bryant holding hands from Teen Mom Family Reunion.

“I’d like to officially request Dr.,” she wrote in the caption.

B for all future get-togethers.

“Doctor, I believe

Drew doesn’t have anything to say on the subject.

“It was refreshing to speak with a real doctor who was looking for accountability and insight rather than condescending remarks.”

A Teen Mom fan account shared the post, and fans chimed in, with many seeming to agree with Ashley’s remark.

“I AGREE!! Dr.,” one commenter said.

Drew’s reunions are always one-sided, and after he asked Kiaya’s GF those ridiculous questions, I was DONE. I felt so bad for her.”

“Absolute facts!” said another. “In the beginning, Dr.

Drew used to be a good guy who held people accountable, but now all he does is let them skate on BS. He’s lost everything at this point.

We could ask more insightful questions than he does.”

A third supporter wrote, “100% agree! All Dr.

Drew is only concerned with drama and ratings.

He doesn’t care about the girls’ best interests!”

This isn’t the first time Dr. has done something like this.

Drew has come under fire for his behavior at Teen Mom reunions.

In December 2021, he was chastised for a line of questioning about Teazha’s sexual abuse as a child.

Throughout the show, Dr.

Drew sat down with Kiaya Elliott, Amber Portwood, and Kiaya’s girlfriend Teazha on the couch to talk about the dangers of drug abuse.

He then changed the subject, asking if anyone in the group had been sexually abused as a child.

Teazha raised her hand, surprised, and said, “I had no idea you were going to ask that.”

“It was multiple people, men and women, I was so confused,” she cried.

Viewers were incensed when Dr.

Drew would bring the topic up.

“We all know Drew sucks and has said many controversial things on and off this show, however, I am sick to my stomach after watching him completely blindside Teazha by casually asking if anyone on the couch had experienced child sexual abuse,” one Reddit user wrote.

“The look on Teazha’s face alone told us she had no idea what was about to happen.

“I wanted to jump through the screen and bear hug that poor girl,” she said.

That was completely out of line, and I’m not sure I can take it anymore…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.