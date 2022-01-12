Ashley Jones of Teen Mom Family Reunion confirms she and Bar Smith married secretly, but admits their relationship is “rocky.”

Ashley Jones of TEEN Mom Family Reunion admitted to marrying longtime boyfriend Bar Smith, but admitted the relationship is ‘rocky.’

In December, several months after calling off their engagement, the couple sparked marriage speculation.

After the ladies arrived on set, co-stars noticed a ring on Ashley’s wedding ring finger.

“Let me look at your hand,” Cheyenne Floyd said as she sat down with her to figure out what was going on.

“It’s what the f**k ever,” Ashley responds, perplexing Cheyenne, who inquires, “You guys came together.

“Are you not in a group?”

“We’re married,” Ashley reveals, shocking Cheyenne even more.

“We’re married, but not together,” she continued, adding that she “decided this.”

“With Bar, I’ve built up a lot of rage.”

“I speak one language, he speaks another, and we can’t understand each other,” Ashley said on the show, which then flashed to an old Teen Mom episode in which they had a fight.

Despite the fact that Ashley claimed to be divorced from her husband, she expressed hope in a confessional that they can “get some tools to be able to speak to each other in the same language.”

“He had an ankle monitor and that put him on the straight and narrow,” she told Cheyenne, recalling some of Bar’s struggles.

He’d been on it for about a year and a half.

“I saw so many positive things during that time that we decided to marry.”

It’s just complacent now that it’s gone.”

“I feel like you guys have been through so much together because you started so young,” Cheyenne advised, “and I don’t want you to use that as a crutch or a reason to say.”

“It’s not that I don’t like him.”