Ashley Mitchell Tweets About ‘Fake Drama’ Prior to Accusations That She and Josh Martinez Hooked Up on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge has come to a close, and the show’s contestants returned to the stage for a special reunion.

Rivalries were discussed, life triangles were revealed, and a hookup between Josh Martinez and Ashley Mitchell was mentioned during the reunion.

Here’s what happened, as well as what Ashley Mitchell tweeted just before the reunion aired.

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge featured a cast of veteran players who worked together throughout the season.

Ashley Mitchell, on the other hand, is proving to be a formidable opponent.

So, why did Ashley Mitchell get booted from The Challenge Season 37? She allegedly had an ugly verbal altercation with Josh Martinez.

She returned home as a result of the incident.

TJ Lavin, the show’s host, did not elaborate on what happened during the season, and she also did not attend the reunion.

While Ashley was unable to attend the reunion, Josh did, and details about their relationship were revealed.

During the season, Josh and Ashley are said to have dated.

On the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Amanda Garcia elaborated on the hookup.

Amanda said, “Oh, Josh and Ashley hooked up.”

“They never demonstrated that.”

He wanted her to use the restroom, but she refused because “the bathroom is f****** weird.”

Have fun with that, yall. I just realized there was still some fake drama going on around my name.

On the podcast episode that went live on December 1, Amanda Garcia discussed Ashley Mitchell and Josh Martinez hooking up during The Challenge Season 37.

16th, 2021

The reunion of Spies, Lies, and Allies aired on Dec.

22nd, 2021

Ashley took to Twitter on December before the reunion aired.

20, 2021, to tweet about the ongoing “fake drama” that has engulfed her.

“I just realized there was still fake drama going on around my name,” she wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji to her post.

“You guys have a good time with that.”

When a fan speculated that Ashley’s rumors were spread by ex-Challenge competitor Hunter Barfield, Ashley responded.

“I doubt it because he has a life outside of MTV,” she said.

Ashley didn’t elaborate on the “fake drama,” but given the timing of her tweet, it’s safe to assume she was referring to her and Josh’s alleged hookup.

During this time, Ashley Mitchell and Josh…

